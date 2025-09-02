Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen led Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is roaring loudly at the box office. Not only in India, but the Malayalam superhero film is also witnessing impressive trends overseas. Dominic Arun’s directorial has now surpassed Alappuzha Gymkhana worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed day 5 report!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra at the overseas box office

Dulqueer Salmaan’s production is surpassing expectations with each passing day. In five days, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has accumulated 37.55 crore gross. It has axed every single Malayalam film of 2025 except two—Thudarum and L2: Empuraan. The superhero film is now the #3 Malayalam grosser of 2025.

Compared to Mohanlal’s third release of the year, Hridayapoorvam (20 crore gross), Dominic Arun’s film has earned 87% higher earnings at the international box office.

Worldwide Earnings

At the domestic box office, it earned 31.05 crores until Monday. Combined with the overseas run, the worldwide collection surged to 74.18 crore gross. Within a limited period of time, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s film knocked down Alappuzha Gymkhana (72.23 crores). It is now the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 worldwide:

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores Thudarum: 237.76 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crores Rekhachithram: 57.31 crores Officer On Duty: 55.03 crores Narivetta: 31.85 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 27.26 crores Prince And Family: 26.75 crores Sumathi Valavu: 23.20 crores Maranamass: 22.13 crores

The Malayalam superhero film may end its worldwide theatrical run at the #3 spot. It will soon enter the 100 crore club, but only time will tell if Dulquer Salmaan‘s production will make it to the 200 crore milestone.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 5

India net: 31.05 crores

India gross: 36.63 crores

Overseas gross: 37.55 crores

Worldwide gross: 74.18 crores

