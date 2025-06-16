Dileep’s Prince And Family is churning out good numbers at the box office, and in 38 days, it is officially a hit, standing at a total collection of 16.99 crore. Now, the film is inching towards its next milestone, which is only 1.78 crore away. However, looking at the pace of the film it seems a tad difficult!

6th Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025

The Malayalam comedy-drama starring Dileep is officially the sixth most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. It is mounted on a budget of 8 crore at the box office with a total collection of 16.99 crore. It has churned out a profit of 112.38%.

1.78 Crore Away From Next Target

To become the 5th most profitable film of 2025, Prince And Family has needs to earn a total of 18.77 crore at the box office and axe Maranamass with a profit of 134.63%. However, the film has earned 13 lakh in the sixth weekend, bringing 2 lakh on the 36th day, followed by 5 and 6 lakh each on day 37 and day 38.

Check out the top 5 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025 at the box office, along with their profits.

Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% Ponman: 3 crore | 10.05 crore | 238.33% Alappuzha Gymkhana: 12 crore | 44.27 crore | 268.92% Officer On Duty: 10 crore | 31.62 crore | 216.2% Maranamass : 8 crore | 18.77 crore | 134.63%

Check out the breakdown of the comedy drama at the box office after 38 days.

India net: 16.99 crore

India gross: 20.04 crore

Overseas gross: 6.62 crore

Worldwide gross: 26.66 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 1 VS Top 5 Pre-Sales Of 2025: Aamir Khan Is 10 Crore To Dethrone Salman Khan, Still #1 Spot Unachievable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News