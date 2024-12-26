Kichcha Sudeep has returned to theatres after two long years and he made sure the wait was worth it. The action thriller Max was released in theatres on Christmas 2024 and opened to positive reviews from the audience. It has scored the highest opening for a Kollywood film in 2024, leaving behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, UI, and others in the top 10. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Max has earned 8.50 crores on its opening day. It was predicted to open in the range of 7-9 crores and well, Kichcha Sudeep starrer did not disappoint. Despite competition from Pushpa 2 and UI, among others, the action thriller made the most of the Christmas holiday with good occupancy throughout the day.

Max is now the highest Sandalwood opener of 2024. Take a look at the top 10 highest day 1 collections of Kannada films this year below:

Max: 8.5 crores

UI: 6.25 crores

Martin: 5.97 crores

Bheema: 3.95 crores

Bagheera: 2.55 crore

Bhairathi Ranagal: 2.3 crores

Yuva: 2.1 crores

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi: 1.5 crores

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 1 crore

Upadhyaksha: 0.65 crore

Max vs Pushpa 2 (Kannada)

Pushpa 2: The Rule is roaring loudly in Indian theatres. It has completed three weeks at the box office but continues its unstoppable run. While Hindi is the best-performing language, it is also minting moolah in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Allu Arjun starrer has made earnings of 7.48 crores net in 20 days. Kichcha Sudeep starrer has surpassed that mark on its opening day, which is incredible.

However, it is to be noted that Max is an out-and-out Kannada film. On the other hand, Pushpa 2 is a Telugu film dubbed in various languages. So, a direct comparison will not be entirely fair. The new highest-grossing film in India has performed exceptionally in all languages.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Top 10 Indian Box Office Openers Of 2024: Pushpa 2 Dominates With 179.25 Crores, Stree 2 Shines At #4!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News