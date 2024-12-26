Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 created history with its grand arrival at the Indian box office on December 5. With an earth-shattering start of almost 180 crores, the film clocked the biggest opening ever in history and is obviously ruling the list of top 10 openers at the Indian box office. Bollywood’s all-time blockbuster, Stree 2, also ranked among the top 5 openers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Four films from Tollywood made it to the list of top 10 Indian openers. As mentioned above, Pushpa 2 grabbed the first spot, clocking an earth-shattering 179.25 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. It is followed by Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, which just missed the 100 crore mark by earning 93 crores on day 1. The third spot is grabbed by Jr NTR’s Devara, which raked in 83 crores on the opening day. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram opened at 42 crores during the Sankranti season.

From Bollywood, there are three films on the list. At the top is Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. It enjoyed the benefit of the Independence Day holiday and clocked a massive 64.80 crores (including paid previews). It is followed by Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. Released during the Diwali festive season, it amassed a huge 43.70 crores in a clash situation. Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is next with 36.60 crores despite a clash with Singham Again.

From Kollywood, Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time is at the top. It earned 45 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office. Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan raked in 32 crores on the opening day. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is the 10th-best Indian opener of 2024 with 26 crores.

Top 10 openers at the Indian box office in 2024:

Pushpa 2 – 179.25 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores

Devara – 83 crores

Stree 2 – 64.80 crores

The Greatest Of All Time – 45 Crores

Singham Again – 43.70 crores

Guntur Kaaram – 42 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 36.60 crores

Vettaiyan – 32 crores

Indian 2 – 26 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Amaran Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Ends Its Glorious Run As 2nd Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News