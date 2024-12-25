With the end of the year 2024, the Kannada film UI is making waves in the industry and is moving ahead to become the last hit from Sandalwood. In 5 days, the film has already earned 22.92 crore at the box office and is maintaining its pace over the weekend.

The film, starring Upendra, is helmed by the actor himself and is rated 8.2 on IMDb. Set up in a dystopian world, the Kannada action film also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Krishna, Murali Sharma, and Indrajit Lankesh.

UI Box Office Collection Day 5

On the fifth day, December 24, Tuesday, it maintained its pace at the box office and earned 2.15 crore, a miniscule drop from the previous day Monday, when the film earned 2.17 crore at the box office.

Highest-Grossing Kannada Film Of 2024

With a total of 22.92 crore collection in five days in India, Upendra has delivered the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024, surpassing Martin’s 22 crore collection in India.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Kannada films of 2024 in India.

UI: 22.92 crore Martin: 22 crore Bheema: 21.70 crore Bagheera: 21.16 crore Bhairathi Ranagal: 20.71 crore

UI Budget & Collection

The film has been mounted on a budget of 60+ crore and has recovered almost 38% of its budget. There is still a long way to go before it starts earning profit.

Check out the film’s five-day collection with a daily breakdown.

Day 1: 7 crore

Day 2: 5.60 crore

Day 3: 6 crore

Day 4: 2.17 crore

Day 5: 2.15 crore

Total: 22.92 crore

Upendra’s Last Hit

Upendra’s last hit at the box office was the Tamil film Garudan, which earned 43.50 crore in India in its lifetime. It would be interesting to see if the film surpasses this number, turning Upendra’s highest-grossing film this year!

