Yesterday, we witnessed the release of a much-awaited film from the Sandalwood industry, Kabzaa. The film is a period action-thriller and is led by popular Kannada star, Upendra. Ever since its arrival, it has been surrounded by mostly negative reviews, which got translated to numbers too on day 1 at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by R. Chandru, the magnum opus is receiving criticism for several reasons. It is being called a cheap copy of KGF and related memes could be seen flooding social media. Another thing is Shiva Rajkumar’s extremely small role. Even though his appearance was always reported as a cameo, the audience felt cheated as his name was mentioned as one of the leads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from the above-mentioned reasons, Kabzaa is being slammed for several other reasons. It all took a heavy toll on the film as the opening day number was not at all up to the mark. Promoted as another big thing from the Kannada film industry, the Upendra starter managed to earn just 11-11.40 crores nett at the Indian box office on day 1.

Kabzaa is running high with negative reviews and audience feedback, which is bound to affect the film today at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran recently shared that her Kabzaa co-actor, Upendra, does not act like a superstar when he is on the sets and is very humble. She said to IMDb, “I turned back and saw him in his regal outfit as he is dressed as a king in the song. He was smiling even though everyone around him was very quiet and serious. He walked in with a big smile and was full of laughter. He is a superstar but doesn’t act like one. He is simply in love with his film set and is having a good time.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kabzaa Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Collects Limited Moolah Amongst Masses

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News