When the teaser of Kabzaa came out last year, it seemed like yet another major biggie arriving from Kannada cinema. Then the trailer arrived a few days back and it projected this Upendra and Sudeep starrer to be the next south film that will make waves on a pan India level. Surprisingly though, the release of the film was restricted and unlike KGF Chapter 1 (the film that had introduced Kannada cinema to pan-India audience five years back) which had played on the front foot, this one chose to go relatively easy.

As a result, the film has primarily collected in some pockets of the mass centres, with footfalls primarily coming from the gentry. Given the kind of end product that it is, that’s how it would remain for the rest of the weekend as well since there is hardly anything in there for the women folk due to gruesome violence. In fact, given the fact that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has been released alongside, women would have that as their first choice which means it would be mainly menfolk who are expected to contribute to the box office outcome of Kabzaa.

The film collected around 50 lakhs* on Friday and that’s much lesser than what KGF Chapter 1 had done on its first day (2.10 crores) in 2018 and that too in the face of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. It would be interesting to see if the collections at least double up today because that would be the bare minimum requirement for the violent action drama to have any sort of a chance to collect theatrically.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

