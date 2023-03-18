Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor kept going on to some extent on the second Friday too as it brought in 3.75 crores*. Ideally, it should have been more than 4.50 crores as that would have ensured a second weekend of 17-18 crores at least. However the drop on Thursday had brought the film under the 5 crores mark and hence it was a given that Friday numbers would be just about okay. Moreover, with five more films, including 2 from Bollywood, 1 from the South, 1 from Hollywood and 1 from even Japan meant that audience attention was diverted.

That said, the film has still collected more than the combined collections of all other films (barring Shazam! Fury of the Gods), and that ensures that there would be good trending that would now be seen on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, at least 60%-70% growth will undoubtedly come in today, and it won’t be entirely surprising if the numbers actually end up doubling up when compared to yesterday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar has collected 96.19 crores* already and would be entering the 100 Crore Club today. This would mean second back-to-back century for Ranbir Kapoor after Brahmastra, while Shraddha Kapoor too would have a good earner after her last release Baaghi 3 which had released exactly three years back and had a curtailed 8 day run which had allowed 95 crores to come in.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji Starrer Takes A Fair Start

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News