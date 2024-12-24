Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 will be remembered for its remarkable journey in history of Indian cinema. It is now in the third week of its theatrical run and continues to enjoy a good run. The distance from the second highest-grossing Indian film, Baahubali 2, is gradually reducing. Scroll below for the worldwide box office update after 19 days.

Box Office Collection in India

On the third Monday, Pushpa 2: The Rule made earnings of 14.25 crores net in all languages in India. It is impressive to see a film maintaining its 10 crore+ streak even in the third week. Allu Arjun starrer concludes its 19-day run at 1094 crores at the domestic box office.

Overseas Box Office Collection

The pace is gradually slowing down at the international box office. On day 19, Pushpa 2 made earnings of 1 crore gross. It now stands at a total of 280 crores gross. The run has been incredible, and Sukumar‘s directorial will be concluding its journey on an incredible note.

Worldwide Total

Pushpa 2 is now inching closer to the 1600 crore club at the worldwide box office. It is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film with total earnings of 1570.92 crores gross. With a 14% increase in collections (approximately 229 crores), it will beat Baahubali 2, which grossed 1800 crores in its lifetime.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

India net- 1094 crores

India gross- 1290.92 crores

Overseas gross- 280 crores

Worldwide gross- 1570.92 crores

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Made on a budget of 500 crores, Sukumar has directed the action spectacle. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Pushpa 2 was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024

