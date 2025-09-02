Shaneel Gautham struck gold with Su From So. JP Thuminad’s directorial is the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2025. It is also the most profitable Indian film this year, but staggering returns of over 1900%. Unfortunately, the Kannada horror comedy will miss out on a century. Scroll below for a detailed day 39 box office report!

How much has Su From So earned in India?

As per Sacnilk, Su From So raked in 16 lakhs on day 39. It saw a 47% dip compared to 30 lakhs earned last Friday. There’s no prominent competitor, except for Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is attracting decent footfalls in the Kannada belt. Safe to say, Shaneel Gautam’s film is making most of the opportunity.

The overall net collection in India concludes at 90.31 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings of Su From So come to 106.56 crores.

Crosses 1900% profits

JP Thuminad‘s Sandalwood horror-comedy is mounted at a budget of 4.5 crores. It has raked in returns of a whopping 85.81 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Su From So has minted profits of 1907%. It is the most profitable Indian film of 2025, leading way ahead of Mahavatar Narsimha, which stands at the second spot with an ROI of 1508%.

Su From So will miss a major feat!

It would have been a cherry on top had Shaneel Gautam’s small-scale film entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, the end is near, and it will miss the massive milestone by only 9.69 crores.

Su From So Box Office Summary (39 days)

India net: 90.31 crores

India gross: 106.56 crores

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 121.56 crores

Budget: 4.5 crores

ROI: 1907%

Verdict: Super hit!

