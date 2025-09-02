YRF may not have been very lucky with War 2, but they delivered the biggest surprise of 2025 with Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Bollywood debut is a blockbuster at the box office. It enjoyed a glorious theatrical run, but will miss a promising worldwide feat by only 14.45 crores. Scroll below for a detailed day 46 report!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection (India)

Even big Bollywood film conclude their run by this point, but Saiyaara is clearly exceptional! It is now also facing competition from Param Sundari, a rival in the romantic genre, but clearly, that isn’t stopping it from minting moolah. On day 46, Mohit Suri‘s directorial added 5 lakhs to its kitty, witnessing a slight drop from 8 lakhs earned last Friday.

The cumulative total of Saiyaara reaches 337.20 crore net in India, which is approximately 397.89 crores gross. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film is mounted on a budget of 45 crores. YRF has raked in whopping profits of 649%.

Overseas run continues!

Even after 46 days, Saiyaara continues its overseas run. It has amassed 171.50 crore gross from the international circuits. The romantic musical drama is the #2 Indian grosser of 2025 after Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which overtook with 177.15 crore gross earnings.

Worldwide Total

Combining both the regions, the worldwide total of Saiyaara surges to 569.4 crore gross. It is currently the 16th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the global box office. Unfortunately, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer will miss its entry into the top 15 as it will not be able to beat KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi).

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) stands at the 15th spot, with a global collection of 583.85. Mohit Suri’s film is only 14.45 crores away, but it is nearly wrapping up its theatrical journey.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Summary (46 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 337.20

India gross: 397.89 crores

Overseas gross: 171.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 569.4 crores

ROI: 649%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

