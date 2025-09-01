After a historic start at the worldwide box office, Rajinikanth’s Coolie witnessed a downturn and now, it is heading towards an underwhelming lifetime collection. Yes, it has crossed the 500 crore mark but that was the least expected thing considering the mammoth expectations. Amid this, there’s one update to cheer about and as per it, the film has emerged as Kollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser in the overseas market. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Kollywood action thriller amassed a solid total during the four-day extended opening weekend despite a downward graph in collections. After the weekend, it failed to fulfill sky-high expectations and eventually slowed down. The film has maintained an ordinary pace, excluding weekend jumps, resulting in a much lower sum than expected.

How much did Coolie earn at the worldwide box office in 18 days?

As per the latest collection update, Coolie has earned 279.1 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 329.33 crores. Overseas, it has earned 177.15 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 18-day worldwide box office collection stands at 506.48 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 279.1 crores

India gross – 329.33 crores

Overseas gross – 177.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 506.48 crores

Becomes Kollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser overseas

With 177.15 crore gross, Coolie has crossed the overseas collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1 (175 crores) to become Kollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film in the overseas market. It will end its run in the same position as surpassing Jailer (197.9 crores) is impossible. It is likely to conclude its run below the 180 crore mark.

Top 5 Kollywood grossers in the overseas market:

Leo – 204.1 crores Jailer – 197.9 crores Coolie – 177.15 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 175 crores 2.0 – 172 crores

More about the film

The Kollywood action thriller was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran (Sun Pictures). It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 350 crores.

