Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has already started from August 22, 2025. This year, the Season started with Agnipariksha and is getting a significant response from the audience. Once again, Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Many fans and followers are wondering about how much salary the Coolie star is getting paid for hosting this ninth season of the television drama reality Telugu show.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Nagarjuna’s Salary Hits New Heights

The salary of Nagarjuna for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu might surprise many. According to a report from 123telugu, the popular star is being paid around Rs. 35 crore as his fees or remuneration for hosting the show. Reports also revealed that Nagarjuna had been paid nearly Rs. 20 crore in the last season.

That’s why this Rs. 15 crore extra jump in the ninth season takes his salary to the next level for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu. He has received a 75% hike in pay as compared to last season. Last year, the season was won by Nikhil Maliyakkal, and Gautham Krishna was the runner-up.

It remains to be seen who will emerge at the top of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, with Nagarjuna once again being the host of the show.

Season 9 kosam curious ga unnaanu kaani Peddhaga Hopes levu. Reasons 👇 1. Every year laane promos lo Nag ave magician battalu, ave “Eesari RanaRangame” kaburlu. They are trying to sell, not trying to present the show.#BiggBossTelugu9 pic.twitter.com/A6qtcVY7Sv — BigBoss Telugu Views (@BBTeluguViews) August 19, 2025

Where To Watch Bigg Boss 9 Telugu?

If you want to tune in to Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha, the show is streaming on the JioHostar platform. Already, the Grand Launch and two more episodes are uploaded on the site. The second episode also witnessed the arrival of Teja Sajja on the television reality show.

The third episode aired on August 24, 2025, and lasted around 50 minutes. It is titled ‘A Soldier’s Dream Steals the Show’ and is surely intriguing to watch. So just log in to JioHotstar to enjoy Nagarjuna hosted reality show.

Beyond tasks and trials lies the ultimate revelation. 🔥 In Agnipariksha, the mask won’t last… will the Grand Masters expose the truth behind the mask? 🎭@pnavdeep26 @thebindumadhavi @Abijeet @MukhiSree Bigg Boss Agnipariksha starts August 22, only on JioHotstar! 💫… pic.twitter.com/LnghAUZDud — JioHotstar Telugu (@JioHotstarTel_) August 20, 2025

