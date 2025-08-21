Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is only a few days away, and the excitement is already building. To make the start more interesting, the makers introduced a pre-show called Agnipariksha. The shoot is happening in Hyderabad, and the promos are already out. The show will start streaming on JioHotstar from August 22, 2025, and will run for one hour daily. It will continue until September 5, 2025, just before the main season begins.

45 Raw Rebels ⚡ 3 Grand Masters 👑 1 Agnipariksha 🔥 One battle for survival. One shot at glory! 💪 The BIGG before the BIGGEST…#Biggboss9Agnipariksha starts from Aug 22nd to Sep 5th exclusively on #JioHotstar…

In this round, 45 participants entered. Six commoners will be chosen to join the main house. The contestants include regular people as well as popular social media faces. They are being tested with different tasks that test their mental strength, physical ability, and confidence. Sreemukhi is hosting the pre-show, while Navdeep, Abijeet, and Bindu Madhavi are on the judging panel.

What To Expect From Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9?

The main season of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will launch on September 7, 2025, on Star Maa and stream on JioHotstar. Nagarjuna will return once again as the host. After a dull season last year, the makers have brought a fresh idea this time. According to 123Telugu, the Bigg Boss’ house will be split into two sections. One part will have celebrity contestants, and the other will be for commoners. In the commoners’ section, some will be new faces, and the rest will be those who come through Agnipariksha.

Bigg boss 19 house is look like bb13 house 😍 Good bright lightings and positive colours 💗🔥 But kya ye season bn payega dhamaal or kaamal like bb13 ??🧐🧐 #biggboss19 #BiggbossTelugu9 #BiggBossTamil9 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar #biggboss13

The buzz around the contestants is already high. As per Times Now, the contestants’ list includes Parameshwar Hivrale, Naga Durga, Rithu Chowdary, Jabardasth Varsha, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Ramya Moksha, Sriteja Kandrapa, and Tejaswini Gowda. However, it is important to note that makers have yet to make an official announcement on these names.

Final Words

Season 9 looks more exciting than the earlier ones because of its format. Having two houses will create more fights, more strategies, and bigger surprises. The clash between celebrities and commoners will be the key highlight.

Beyond tasks and trials lies the ultimate revelation. 🔥 In Agnipariksha, the mask won't last… will the Grand Masters expose the truth behind the mask? 🎭 Bigg Boss Agnipariksha starts August 22, only on JioHotstar! 💫…

With Nagarjuna hosting again and a fresh mix of contestants, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is expected to deliver high drama and entertainment from day one.

