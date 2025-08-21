Lokesh Kanagaraj has changed the way Tamil cinema looks at action thrillers. Through Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, he has established a Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), where different stories and characters get interconnected. This hybrid of action, emotions, and crossovers has given the fans something to cherish. Now, everyone is waiting for the next set of movies that will take this universe forward.

Here’s a look at the four upcoming films that are already creating huge excitement.

Kaithi 2

Karthi’s role as Dilli won hearts when the film came out in 2019. The sequel will continue his journey, showing more of his past and his fight to live peacefully with his daughter. Lokesh has hinted that Kaithi 2 will also connect strongly with the other films in the LCU, making it a key chapter in the universe.

•• #Kaithi2 will be Blast no matter when it comes out pic.twitter.com/EYRNZvofZ5 — 🥤🎀 (@_Jai_Karthiii__) August 19, 2025

Vikram 2

Next is Vikram 2. Kamal Haasan’s comeback as Vikram in 2022 turned into one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema. The sequel will see him return to the mission, this time with even higher stakes. The fans eagerly await how the drug empire fight grows after the events of the first installment. This surely will be another major theatrical spectacle, with Kamal in front.

#LokeshKanagaraj About his LCU Plan 🔥: “#Kaithi2 is my Immediate next.. And then #Vikram2 with #Kamalhaasan sir because that story is not over yet.. Finally it has to be #LEO2 ..😲💥 #Rolex is a Standalone film and I have an Idea for that.. Me and #Suriya sir in talks for a… pic.twitter.com/XX4F9CAvHT — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) May 11, 2025

Rolex

And then there’s Rolex. Suriya appeared in Vikram for just a few minutes, but his role as Rolex became the highlight of the film. His menacing screen presence left audiences stunned. A solo movie on Rolex will definitely add depth to the entire universe. This film will show his rise to power and how he becomes one of the most feared men in the LCU.

#Rolex is the One and Only Best Cameo role Not only in Kollywood, in indian Cinema also 💥💥🥵🥵🔥🔥 The Character which give the Goosebumps and Aura in Theatres , any other big Cameos does not gave it 😌👌💥💥pic.twitter.com/i7K7GJgnEX — SRI@Tracker (@1312_sri) August 15, 2025

Benz

Apart from the sequels, Benz is a fresh addition to the LCU. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and written by Lokesh, this film will be the fourth official entry in the universe. It stars Raghava Lawrence as the lead, with Nivin Pauly playing the villain role. The casting itself has raised curiosity, as both actors are known for their strong screen presence. Benz is said to open up a new storyline while still being linked to the LCU’s central theme of crime and drug wars.

#Benz will be the 4th installment in the LCU, releasing before #Kaithi2. Several characters are expected to appear in the upcoming films. Lokesh Cinematic Universe 💥pic.twitter.com/KslLichVhU — Kerala Trends (@KeralaTrends2) July 31, 2025

