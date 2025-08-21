From Rolex To Benz – 4 New Films Set To Take The Lokesh Cinematic Universe To The Next Level
Lokesh Kanagaraj has changed the way Tamil cinema looks at action thrillers. Through Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, he has established a Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), where different stories and characters get interconnected. This hybrid of action, emotions, and crossovers has given the fans something to cherish. Now, everyone is waiting for the next set of movies that will take this universe forward.

Here’s a look at the four upcoming films that are already creating huge excitement.

Kaithi 2

Karthi’s role as Dilli won hearts when the film came out in 2019. The sequel will continue his journey, showing more of his past and his fight to live peacefully with his daughter. Lokesh has hinted that Kaithi 2 will also connect strongly with the other films in the LCU, making it a key chapter in the universe.

Vikram 2

Next is Vikram 2. Kamal Haasan’s comeback as Vikram in 2022 turned into one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema. The sequel will see him return to the mission, this time with even higher stakes. The fans eagerly await how the drug empire fight grows after the events of the first installment. This surely will be another major theatrical spectacle, with Kamal in front.

Rolex

And then there’s Rolex. Suriya appeared in Vikram for just a few minutes, but his role as Rolex became the highlight of the film. His menacing screen presence left audiences stunned. A solo movie on Rolex will definitely add depth to the entire universe. This film will show his rise to power and how he becomes one of the most feared men in the LCU.

Benz

Apart from the sequels, Benz is a fresh addition to the LCU. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and written by Lokesh, this film will be the fourth official entry in the universe. It stars Raghava Lawrence as the lead, with Nivin Pauly playing the villain role. The casting itself has raised curiosity, as both actors are known for their strong screen presence. Benz is said to open up a new storyline while still being linked to the LCU’s central theme of crime and drug wars.

