Indian cinema is no longer just about standalone blockbusters. Filmmakers are building a big universe where different characters and films are interconnected. From superheroes to spies and cops to supernatural beings, here are six cinematic universes that are showcasing Indian cinema right now.

Prasanth Varma & Mahavatar Universes

The Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) began with HanuMan in 2024. The film was a massive success and gave India its first large, mythology-inspired superhero universe. It is followed by Jai Hanuman, and there are expected to be more characters to come in the future.

In the spirit of Diwali and the guiding light of the divine ✨ Honoured to be teaming up with the National Award-winning actor @shetty_rishab sir and the prestigious @MythriOfficial to bring our grand vision #JaiHanuman 🙏🏽 Let’s begin this DIWALI with the holy chant JAI HANUMAN… pic.twitter.com/i2ExPsflt2 — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) October 30, 2024

Another one in progress is the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Mahavatar Narimha is the first movie that was recently released in theaters. The universe is based on concepts of avatars and divine powers. It is at an early stage, but the concept of bringing Indian mythology to the big screen in a connected way makes it a universe to watch out for.

#HombaleFilms presents #MahavatarCinematicUniverse Release calendar

– Narsimha 25 July 2025

– Parshuram 2027

– Raghunandan 2029

– Dwarkadhish 2031

– Gokulananda 2033

– Kalki Part 1 2035

– Kalki Part 2 2037

pic.twitter.com/TczREO7FPI — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) June 25, 2025

Maddock Horror-Comedy & Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe began with Stree in 2018 and kept expanding with Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Characters from one film appear in another, making it fun for the audience. The studio has already planned several more films like Thama, Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Stree 3, Chamunda, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosara Mahayudh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty has created his own independent Cop Universe and has his own superhero-style cops. It began with Singham, grew with Singham Returns, Simmba, and had a crossover in Sooryavanshi. Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar have all played larger-than-life police officers in this world. Additionally, the latest addition is Singham Again, released in 2024 as the fifth movie of the cop-universe.

ROHIT SHETTY’S COP UNIVERSE RUN TIME: FROM SINGHAM TO SINGHAM AGAIN!#Singham: 2 hours 22 minutes#SinghamReturns: 2 hours 19 minutes#Simmba: 2 hours 31 minutes#Sooryavanshi: 2 hours 23 minutes#SinghamAgain: 2 hours 24 minutes#RohitShetty‘s #Diwali2024 offing with… pic.twitter.com/BSDj73Lx6H — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) October 28, 2024

Lokesh Cinematic Universe & YRF Spy Universe

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) from Tamil cinema is one of the most exciting action universes today. It started with Kaithi, followed by Vikram with Kamal Haasan, and then Leo with Vijay. All three films are tied together by a dark story about a drug empire. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the future films connect these stars on screen.

Finally, the biggest of them all in Bollywood is the YRF Spy Universe. It began with Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, then expanded with Hrithik Roshan’s War. But it was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan that officially turned it into a shared universe, especially with Salman Khan’s cameo. Tiger 3 carried it forward, and now War 2 and Alpha are set to take the franchise to the next level.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Top 9 Motivational Bollywood Films To Perk You Up: From SRK’s Chakde! India To Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News