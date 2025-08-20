The teaser for Thama is creating waves among the audience. The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe fans are already thrilled and can’t wait to see Thama on the big screens. Following the teaser release, we have been speculating about its possible connection with the cult classic horror mystery film Tumbbad.

Why Is Thama’s Connection With Tumbbad Speculated?

Many believe Tumbbad is one of the best films India has ever produced. The movie got the real buzz after its re-release last September. The film is based on human greed and focuses on ‘Purti ki Devi,’ which means ‘The Goddess of Prosperity.’ Hastar, the film’s main evil, is Purti ki Devi’s son.

When you watch the teaser of Thama, you see a similar depiction of a deity who appears to be like Tumbbad’s Purti Ki Devi. You can pause the trailer around 00:45 to see the portrayal. Now, if you compare it with the poster of Tumbbad, the deity in that movie is very similar. This is why we couldn’t help but assume about the Tumbbad and Thama connection, but there is no truth to it. The observation is only part of a speculative theory.

It’s possible that Thama may follow the path of Tumbbad to show the greed angle or may just take a reference from Purti ki Devi, but there is no chance of a crossover between the two films. Additionally, both movies belong to different universes, making it more unlikely to have a direct connection as such.

When Is Thama Expected To Release In Theaters?

The next installment of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is set to be released this Diwali. The date is yet to be announced, but Diwali is the occasion that the Maddock is promoting as the release date of the movie. This means that you just have to wait a few more months as Diwali will take place between October 18 and 23, 2025.

