This Diwali, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is set to get another expansion as Thama is set to release in theaters. A few hours back, Maddock Films uploaded the first teaser of Thama, and it looks promising.

It first look of the film prominently features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As Thama is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, let’s explore the entire history of the Universe and how things started.

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Explained – From Stree to Thama

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe started with the release of the Stree movie in August 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film gets a massive response from the audience. The viewers praised the acting skills of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and the other cast members. The movie ended with leaving plot left for its sequel.

Further, Bhediya gets released in November 2022, which is the second addition to this Universe. Dinesh Vijan managed to connect the Stree and Bhediya films with the help of Abhishek Banerjee, who played a crucial role in both films. The film witnessed Varun Dhawan in the role of Bhediya, along with Kriti Sanon, who seemingly died in the movie after getting injured.

The Universe is further expanded with the release of Munjya in June 2024, where Abhay Verma and Sharvari played the lead roles. In the post-credit scene, Varun Dhawan made a cameo appearance in the form of Bhediya, which confirms that Munjya also belongs to the same Universe.

The latest addition ot the Horror comedy Universe was Stree 2, which was the biggest success of the franchise at the box office. The movie not only emerged as a tsunami at the box office but also elevated the universe to new heights. The film saw Bhediya making a cameo and also ended with leaving plot left for a Vampire story.

What to expect from Thama?

Thama is expected to unfold a Vampire story where Rashmika seemingly playing the role of a Vampire. Later, the teaser also hints that the character of Ayushmann Khurrana also gets supernatural vampire powers and may fight against the antagonist gimmick of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In Stree 2’s post-credit scene, Varun Dhawan’s character also mentions returning to Delhi due to the potential emergence of Dracula or Vampires.

He even mentioned that he may call Jana if he needs in the near future. This seemingly hints that Thama might feature Bhediya in the form of a cameo or a post-credit scene to link it with the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

