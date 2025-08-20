Kaithi is one of the successful films from Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and its sequel could be the comeback of Lokesh following Coolie. However, recent reports signal that Kaithi 2 might get postponed, and instead this the popular director may bring two veteran stars together for a massive project.

Kaithi 2 to get postponed due to this potential project by Lokesh Kanagaraj

This isn’t the first time Lokesh has been pushed back Kaithi sequel. The audience also shared their upset reaction to the latest reports of Kaithi 2’s postponement. According to a report from Deccan Herald, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are gearing up for a mass entertainer film.

The speculations sparked after both the veteran stars were spotted in a recent outing with Lokesh Kanagaraj. So, if reports are believed to be true, then Kaithi 2 could get pushed back again. Additionally, the source revealed that there are negotiations for Lokesh’s salary for Kaithi 2.

Earlier, the director was offered Rs. 75 crore, but after the mixed reaction to his Coolie project, there are potential talks of his pay getting cut by around 65%. Also, if Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth come together for a film, it would be almost after four decades that both stars have been seen in a movie together.

Back in 1975, the Superstar debuted with Apoorva Raagangal, where Kamal was playing the lead role. Since then, they have never shared the big screens together in a movie.

Lokesh next with Rajini and Kamal 🎬 Dei Loki, #Kaithi2 when 🥹 pic.twitter.com/29ycBcUsJ4 — Kerala Trends (@KeralaTrends2) August 19, 2025

What could be the story of Lokesh X Rajini X Kamal Haasan’s potential film?

As per Deccan Herald, the film is expected to revolve around the story of the gangsters. In the movie, both the old-age gangsters crossed paths again. Their background will be full of violence, and it will explore the story of how they ruled the world once and now once again come face to face.

It’s important to note that nothing is official yet, and we must wait for an official announcement for this rumoured project.

Seems like #LokeshKanagaraj‘s Next immediate project will be Superstar #Rajinikanth & #KamalHaasan film, Produced by RKFI. Lokesh might do #Kaithi2 after this🤞 It is said that KamalHaasan has met Karthi on this & both mutually agreed for this Lineup🤝♥️ pic.twitter.com/OyxYfKZRqu — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 19, 2025

For more such stories, checkout Down South

Must Read: Sunny Leone Opens Up On Her South Debut Vista Village: “Learning Malayalam Was A Challenge But Rewarding”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News