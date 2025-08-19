Sunny Leone is all set to make her South cinema debut with the upcoming film Vista Village, marking an exciting new phase in her career. Already a popular figure in Bollywood, Sunny is now stepping into Malayalam cinema with this multilingual project, which will also release in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film was extensively shot in the scenic and remote landscapes of Kasaragod, Kerala. It brings together nearly 40 actors from Malayalam cinema, along with talents from Bollywood, Kashmir, Punjab, and other regions. Vista Village promises a mix of family drama, comedy, suspense, and youth-focused storytelling, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Sunny Leone Shares Experience Of Working On Vista Village

Sunny Leone is elated to be working in the South industry, and speaking about her upcoming film, she said, “Working on Vista Village has been a very special experience for me. Learning Malayalam was definitely a challenge, but also very rewarding, and it helped me connect with my character. Shooting in the beautiful, remote parts of Kasaragod was truly memorable, and I’ve always received so much love in Kerala. I’m really excited for this film, especially with its release in four languages, and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to watch it”.

Sunny Leone’s South debut has already created a buzz among her loyal fanbase. Vista Village highlights her versatility as an actor and is expected to connect with audiences across different regions with its heartfelt and suspenseful narrative.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sunny in a fresh avatar as she embraces South Indian cinema, continuing her journey as a pan-Indian star while bringing a new dimension to her acting career.

