Media reports have been buzzing with speculation that Anil Kapoor will be acting alongside Suriya in a film directed by Venky Atluri. According to 123 Telugu, Anil Kapoor and director Venky Atluri recently met, and the role being offered to him is said to be a special one.

Furthermore, the report claims that Venky Atluri narrated the plot to Anil Kapoor, and the actor has shown interest in coming on board for the venture. However, they also acknowledged that nothing official has been confirmed yet.

Director Venky Atluri Addresses Rumors Of Suriya & Anil Kapoor Collaboration

Venky Atluri has completely dismissed these claims, thereby putting an end to the rumors. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the director said, “We haven’t even approached Anil Kapoor.” He denied having any conversation with Anil Kapoor about this project, either in person or over the phone, calling it a baseless hoax. However, he did confirm that he is working with Suriya on an upcoming project and expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m truly excited to work with such a talented actor.”

Last Project Of Venky Atluri

Lucky Baskhar was Venky Atluri’s last film to hit the silver screen. It was released in 2024 and is currently available on Netflix. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as the titular character, a bank employee who amasses wealth by any means at his disposal while facing numerous challenges along the way. G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music of this period drama, which was considered one of the film’s strongest aspects, along with the cinematography by Nimish Ravi.

