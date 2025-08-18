Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s Coolie. The film is getting mixed reactions from the audience, but is still performing well at the box office. Aamir is playing the role of Dahaa in the movie and makes his presence in the ending moments of Coolie.

His cameo appearance also divides the audience, as many believe it is a great work where other feels that Aamir Khan’s presence wasn’t strong enough in the Coolie and leaves no impact.

Who is Dahaa in Coolie?

Aamir Khan makes his powerful entry in the final scene of Coolie as Dahaa, the global syndicate leader and the man who secretly ran Simon’s empire. While Simon (played by Akkineni Nagarjuna) appeared to be in control, it is revealed that Dahaa was the actual mastermind pulling the strings. His introduction marks a major shift in the story’s scale, as he steps in after Simon’s downfall to confront Deva (Rajinikanth).

When Dahaa learns about Deva’s strength and influence, he attempts to forge an alliance, offering him a place by his side. However, Deva turns down the proposal, staying true to his principles and loyalty to the coolies. Offended and enraged by the rejection — and seeking vengeance for Simon’s death — Dahaa vows to take revenge on Deva, setting the stage for a new conflict.

What’s Next for Dahaa if Coolie 2 Releases?

The film concludes with a new alliance between Dahaa, Deva, and the other Coolie members, leaving room for a potential Coolie 2. If a sequel releases, Dahaa’s role could expand beyond a cameo, potentially creating new conflicts and introducing fresh villains. Additionally, the character’s international influence and power could be further explored, setting the stage for a larger, global storyline.

