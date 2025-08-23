Malayalam has witnessed a few web series in recent years, and a new entrant is all set to join the list – Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham: The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang. As the title suggests, the series blends action, dark comedy, and gangster drama. Set against the backdrop of Kerala’s capital city, Trivandrum, it is reportedly inspired by actual events. The show is gearing up for an OTT release this Onam. Let’s dive into all the details, including its release date, streaming platform, plot, cast and crew, trailer, and more.

Plot Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham-The Chronicles Of The – 4.5 Gang

The series follows a gang of four men and a dwarf from the slums who rise to become a powerful organized mafia, controlling milk and flower distribution across the capital region. Their influence extends to over a hundred temples in Thiruvananthapuram, where they serve as the middlemen importing flowers from Tamil Nadu to Kerala’s capital.

But their journey is anything but smooth; it is soaked in blood, and the flowers that pass through their network carry the weight of their violent empire. There is also a female antagonist to heighten the drama, though her conflict with the gang remains shrouded in mystery. To uncover that, viewers will have to watch the series. Adding another layer, the protagonist hires someone to write his biography, giving us a dramatized perspective on his rise.

Release Date and Platform

The series will stream on SonyLIV from August 29th, 2025. We have not been able to verify whether it will be available in any language other than Malayalam.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Krishand, whose past filmography includes the neo-noir film Purusha Pretham, the series features music by Sooraj Santhosh and Varkey, editing by K. Sasi Kumar, art direction by Hamsa Vallithode, and cinematography by Vishnu Prabhakar. It is produced by Jomon Jacob and stars Sanju Sivram, Darshana Rajendran, Indrans, Jagadish, Prashanth Alexander, Santhy Balachandran, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya, Anoop Mohandas, and others.

