Manasa Sharma’s Telugu fantasy comedy Raakaasa is enjoying the second weekend boost at the Indian box office. Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika starrer has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Vishnu Vinyasam to climb up the ladder among top 10 Telugu grossers of 2026 in India. Scroll below for the day 9 report!
How much has Raakaasa earned at the Indian box office?
Despite competition from Biker, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and other releases, Raakaasa enjoyed a good hold during the first week. However, Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit is now dominating the ticket windows with maximum footfall. According to Sacnilk, it added another 83 lakh to the kitty on day 9. It saw an 84% jump compared to 45 lakh collected on the second Friday.
The box office collection in India has reached 12.73 crore net. Raakaasa is made on a reported budget of 10 crore. In 9 days, the fantasy comedy has raked in returns of 2.73 crore. It is a plus affair, but is yet to gain the hit verdict.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1: 11.45 crore
- Day 8: 45 lakh
- Day 9: 83 lakh
Total: 12.73 crore
Beats Vishnu Vinyasam!
Nayan Sarika is all set to surpass her romantic comedy Vishnu Vinyasam, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 12.53 crore net. Raakaasa is now the 7th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026. Its next target is to beat Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (17.15 crore).
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 220.99 crore
- The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore
- Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 71.66 crore
- Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore
- Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore
- Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 17.15 crore
- Raakaasa: 12.73 crore (9 days)
- Vishnu Vinyasam: 12.53 crore
- Couple Friendly: 10.74 crore
- Funky: 8.95 crore
Raakaasa Box Office Day 9 Summary
- Budget: 10 crore
- India net: 12.73 crore
- ROI: 2.73 crore
- ROI%: 27.3%
- India gross: 15.02 crore
- Overseas gross: 3.95 crore
- Worldwide gross: 18.97 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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