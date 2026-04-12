Manasa Sharma’s Telugu fantasy comedy Raakaasa is enjoying the second weekend boost at the Indian box office. Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika starrer has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Vishnu Vinyasam to climb up the ladder among top 10 Telugu grossers of 2026 in India. Scroll below for the day 9 report!

How much has Raakaasa earned at the Indian box office?

Despite competition from Biker, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and other releases, Raakaasa enjoyed a good hold during the first week. However, Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit is now dominating the ticket windows with maximum footfall. According to Sacnilk, it added another 83 lakh to the kitty on day 9. It saw an 84% jump compared to 45 lakh collected on the second Friday.

The box office collection in India has reached 12.73 crore net. Raakaasa is made on a reported budget of 10 crore. In 9 days, the fantasy comedy has raked in returns of 2.73 crore. It is a plus affair, but is yet to gain the hit verdict.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 11.45 crore

Day 8: 45 lakh

Day 9: 83 lakh

Total: 12.73 crore

Beats Vishnu Vinyasam!

Nayan Sarika is all set to surpass her romantic comedy Vishnu Vinyasam, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 12.53 crore net. Raakaasa is now the 7th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026. Its next target is to beat Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (17.15 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 220.99 crore The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 71.66 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 17.15 crore Raakaasa: 12.73 crore (9 days) Vishnu Vinyasam: 12.53 crore Couple Friendly: 10.74 crore Funky: 8.95 crore

Raakaasa Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 12.73 crore

ROI: 2.73 crore

ROI%: 27.3%

India gross: 15.02 crore

Overseas gross: 3.95 crore

Worldwide gross: 18.97 crore

Verdict: Plus

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