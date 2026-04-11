Adivi Sesh’s latest high-octane revenge drama, Dacoit, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, has opened at the global box office on a good note. From maintaining a winning streak to toppling his own personal benchmarks, Adivi Sesh has proven that his box office charm is working in the right direction.

The Hat-Trick Hero!

With the revenge drama, Adivi Sesh has achieved a rare milestone – a hat-trick of double-digit openings at the worldwide box office. This is the first major record hit by the film on its opening day! The actor has three double-digit openers at the box office consecutively, topped by Major’s 13.15 crore.

Apart from the opening record for the actor, Dacoit has touched two other box office milestones on the opening day gross collection of 12.72 crore worldwide.

Check out Adivi Sesh’s last three openings at the worldwide box office.

Major: 13.15 crore HIT 2: 11.5 crore Dacoit: 12.72 crore

The 4th Biggest Opener

Adivi Sesh has delivered the fourth biggest Telugu opener of 2026 at the worldwide box office, surpassing Anaganaga Oka Raju by a whisker!

Check out the top 5 global openings of Telugu films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

The RajaSaab: 97.72 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 70.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 49.41 crore Dacoit: 12.72 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 12.7 crore

North American Win!

The biggest feather in the film’s cap is its performance in the USA and Canada. Dacoit has officially surpassed the North America opening of Major, which was previously Adivi Sesh‘s strongest performance in the territory.

Dacoit Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film on the opening day at the box office.

India Net Collection: 6.55 crore

India Gross Collection: 7.72 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 12.72 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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