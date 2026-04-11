The Lyari King is refusing to leave his box office throne! Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is proving that it can do magic even after a silver jubilee. On its 24th day, the film is refusing to slow down, showing a resurgence that is celebratory! If you thought the film was done, then wait till you see the jump in ticket sales on the fourth Saturday!

Massive 88% Jump on BMS!

The momentum at the ticket windows is a Dhamaka. As per the BMS trends, the spy thriller has recorded a huge 88% jump in ticket sales compared to yesterday. During 1 – 2 PM on the fourth Saturday, the film registered 15.76K ticket sales compared to 8.38K ticket sales on the previous day, during the same time frame!

183 Tickets Every Minute

The morning momentum for Dhurandhar 2 has been impressive. From 7 AM to 2 PM, the film already shifted to 77.28K ticket sales compared to the 41.7K ticket sales the previous day. To put the craze into perspective, Dhurandhar 2 is currently selling at a rate of 11K tickets per hour. That breaks down to roughly 183 tickets every single minute!

Will It Surpass the Prequel?

The ghost of the first installment is still haunting the sequel. The original Dhurandhar had a legendary 4th-weekend run, and the sequel is currently chasing those massive benchmarks. While the second part started the weekend slightly lower than the first, the massive 88% jump on the 4th Saturday indicates that the gap is closing fast.

Check out Dhurandhar’s fourth weekend sales on BMS.

4th Friday: 247K

4th Saturday: 321K

4th Sunday: 241K

Total 4th Weekend: 809K

Check out Dhurandhar 2’s fourth weekend sales on BMS.

4th Friday: 167K

4th Saturday: 77.2K (Till 2 PM only)

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