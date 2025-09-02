Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as a landmark film in the Indian animation genre. With a historic success in the kitty, it will definitely open the floodgates for animated movies. Right from the record opening week to becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film, it has achieved almost every major feat. Now, in recent development, the biggie has emerged as the most profitable Hindi film at the Indian box office in the modern era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 39!

Released on July 25, the Indian animated epic sustained strong competition week after week and fetched massive numbers. After spending over a month in theatres, the pace has slowed, but it refuses to stop achieving milestones. A few days back, it had surpassed The Kashmir Files to become the most profitable Bollywood film of modern times, and now, it has unleashed another crazy feat.

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the Indian box office in 39 days?

As per the latest collection update, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned a huge 241.2 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 39 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 284.61 crores. Since its daily collection has dropped below the 50 lakh mark due to Param Sundari‘s release, the film won’t make significant earnings from hereon, and it may miss the 250 crore net mark.

Creates history with its extraordinary box office returns!

Reportedly, Mahavatar Narsimha was made on a controlled budget of 15 crores. Against this, it has earned 241.2 crore net so far, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 226.2 crores. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 1508% returns at the Indian box office. With this, it has become the first Hindi film to cross 1500% returns in the modern era.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crores

India net collection – 241.2 crores

ROI – 226.2 crores

ROI% – 1508%

Verdict – Super duper hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

