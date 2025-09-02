Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair in key roles, has passed the Monday litmus test. The collection during the 4-day extended opening weekend gave mixed feelings about the film, but on day 5, things looked under control. Thanks to the controlled budget involved, it might save itself from being a failure at the Indian box office. Amid this, one thing is clear: Laletan will miss a hat-trick of the 50 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Before the release, the Mollywood comedy drama was in a comfortable position and felt like it would benefit from Mohanlal’s current form. However, things have been completely different due to the terrific response to Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Lokah has been performing brilliantly, thus sidelining Laletan’s biggie to an extent.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

Despite Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra’s superb run, Hridayapoorvam maintained its hold on the first Monday. As per Sacnilk, it did a business of 1.9 crores on day 5, a drop of 41.53% from the opening day of 3.25 crores. With a decline of less than 50%, the film has passed the Monday litmus test. From here, it must maintain a steady pace till Thursday, as it is expected to make healthy gains during the second weekend.

Overall, Hridayapoorvam has earned 14.35 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 16.93 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 3.25 crores

Day 2 – 2.5 crores

Day 3 – 3 crores

Day 4 – 3.7 crores

Day 5 – 1.9 crores

Total – 14.35 crores

Mohanlal to miss a hat-trick of half-centuries!

The Mollywood legend was fresh from back-to-back centuries in the form of L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. If not a century, Hridayapoorvam was expected to touch the 50 crore net milestone, but it’s now clear that it won’t. Considering its pace, it is looking for a lifetime collection below 40 crores.

So, after two consecutive half-centuries, the streak will be broken for Mohanlal.

