Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles, is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow. In the past, the franchise has received love from the masses, emerging as one of India’s most successful action franchises. The masses are expected to flock to theatres even for the fourth installment. But will the film be able to pull off a good start at the Indian box office solely on the franchise factor? Let’s discuss it below in the day 1 prediction report!

Tiger has proven his mettle as an action star and shown his box office pull through movies like Baaghi 2 and War. Watching his breathtaking stunts has always been a treat for action movie lovers. However, things didn’t go as expected in the post-COVID era, but with the upcoming biggie, the actor might witness a strong comeback.

Baaghi 4 is enjoying a decent hype on the ground

Baaghi 4 has created decent hype around itself due to a couple of hit songs and an entertaining trailer, and, of course, the brand of the franchise. It has bagged an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board, which is working in the film’s favor. Due to the adult certification, the film is enjoying the hype among the young audience, and the effect of the same could be witnessed through pre-sales.

Tiger Shroff starrer to benefit from a partial holiday

Baaghi 4 has already sold over 1.30 lakh tickets at the Indian box office for day 1, which is a decent number for a mass entertainer. Since tomorrow (September 5) there’s a benefit of Eid-E-Milad (partial holiday), the film is expected to see a boost through a walk-in audience. Of course, the momentum of walk-ins will be dependent on initial word-of-mouth.

While a partial holiday benefit works in favor, the action entertainer will face the competition from The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites, while securing screens for itself. Also, there are holdovers like Param Sundari.

Baaghi 4 day 1 box office prediction

Considering all the factors, Baaghi 4 is set for a decent start at the Indian box office, aiming for a day 1 collection of 9-11 crore net. Yes, the film has a chance of hitting double digits, but the audience feedback needs to come out in favor. With decent to good word-of-mouth, the biggie will see a surge through walk-ins, pushing the collection up to 10 crores or even more.

With 9-11 crores, the actioner is set to be Tiger Shroff’s second biggest post-COVID opener after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (16.07 crores). It will beat Heropanti (7 crores) and Ganapath (2.5 crores)

Tiger Shroff’s post-COVID openings:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores

Heropanti 2 – 7 crores

Ganapath – 2.5 crores

