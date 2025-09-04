Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen have struck gold with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Dominic Arun’s directorial is roaring all across India. It has scored its biggest single day on Wednesday and emerged as the #3 Malayalam grosser of 2025. Scroll below for the day 7 box office collection!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 7

According to estimates, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra garnered 7.94 crores on day 7. It recorded its biggest single day since the big release, further growing from 7.65 crores earned the previous day. Malayalam remains the dominant language, contributing to 6.30 crores of the total earnings on Wednesday. The remaining sum comes from the Tamil and Telugu belt.

The overall box office collection reaches 47.19 crores after 7 days in India, all languages included. Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer will conclude its extended first week today, as it was released on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Here’s the revised day-wise box office breakdown in all languages in India:

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 4 crores

Day 3 – 7.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.1 crores

Day 5 – 7.20 crores

Day 6 – 7.65 crores

Day 7 – 7.94 crores

Total – 47.19 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now the #3 Mollywood grosser of 2025

Dulquer Salmaan‘s production is achieving new feats with every passing day at the box office. Within its first week, the superhero film has become the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It has axed the lifetime collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Check out the top 5 Malayalam grossers of 2025 (India net collection):

Thudarum: 122 crores L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 47.19 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crores Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 47.19 crores*

India gross: 55.68 crores*

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 57.3%

Verdict: Success

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Enjoys 114% Growth In Last 24 Hours, Beats Son Of Sardaar 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News