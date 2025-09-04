Over the years, one thing Bollywood has been loved for is infusing Punjabi music so brilliantly into Hindi films that today, Punjabi music is Gen-Z’s second language whenever it comes to their choice of music. Right from Baadshah to B Praak, music composers and rappers have solidified the music scene in Hindi films, and Baaghi 4 combines rap, trippy music, intense music arrangements, along with some hard-hitting Punjabi lyrics packaged into a good album that will hit your playlist for some time and rule there!

The album is a perfect and elaborate justification for why Tiger Shroff is the modern-day Raanjha and how Gen-Z does not shy away from becoming his Heer any which way – even if it means to learn Punjabi lyrics by heart. The album of the film is composed by Agaazz, Josh Brar & Salamat Ali Matoi, Mani Moudgill & Badshah, Payal Dev, Aditya Dev, Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak & Siddhaant Miishhraa, Suyyash-Siddharth, and Gourov Dasgupta.

This brilliant bunch of musicians, along with an elaborate batch of lyricists, including Sameer Anjaan, Farhan Memon, Gopi Sidhu, Danish Sabri, Mani Moudgill, Jagdeep Warring, Kumaar, and rappers Star Boy Loc, Paradox, Badshah, have created 9 good songs in Baaghi 4 and most of them are hits not missing the vibe check for sure!

Check out the detailed music review of the entire music album below.

Song: Guzaara

Singer: Josh Brar, Parampara Tandon

Composer: Agaazz, Josh Brar & Salamat Ali Matoi

Hindi Lyrics: Kumaar

Punjabi Lyrics: Jagdeep Warring, Josh Brar

After ruling the Instagram reels, Guzaara landed in this album and will hit a chord with the millennials and Gen-Z alike! A beautiful blend of Hindi and Punjabi lyrics, this song is the album’s emotional anchor. The fusion makes it an instant replay.

Song: Bahli Sohni

Music: Mani Moudgill & Badshah

Singer: Mani Moudgill, Badshah & Nikhita Gandhi

Lyrics: Mani Moudgill & Badshah

Even an old soul romantic like me has enjoyed this one a bit, and this generation might just feast on this one. Anyway, it is a party when Bad Boy Badshah is in the house! The song turns a banger as it dives in saying ‘Baatein tumhari kare ke nahi, Jo aankhon se padhaati ho, woh padhe ke nahi, Hum aage badhe ke nahi, Bas itna bata do tumpe mare ke nahi, Haaye, teri aankhein jaisi heere-moti, Chaand ki beti, pariyon ki poti, Paas bula le, mujhko bacha le, Jeene ki aas lage tu eklauti!’

Song: Akeli Laila

Singer: Payal Dev, Paradox

Music: Payal Dev, Aditya Dev

Lyrics: Danish Sabri

Rap Lyrics: Paradox

The song will turn into this age Sheila and Razia! The song is fierce, the rap is clever, and it is not chaotic. The beats are very smooth that will lead you to the dance floor, before you know!

Song: Yeh Mera Husn

Music: Tanishk Bagchi

Singer: Shilpa Rao

Lyrics : Sameer Anjaan

Leave it to Tanishk Bagchi to give us a track that sounds classic yet modern. Shilpa Rao‘s sensual voice adds a layer of seduction and mystery to the song. The song is a retro dance version, but it might fade a little too soon compared to Gifts!

Song: Marjaana

Singer: B Praak & Siddhaant Miishhraa

Music: Siddhaant Miishhraa

Lyrics: Sameer Anjaan

When B Praak lends his voice, you know a heartbreak anthem is on the way. This song is a soul-crushing ballad about lost love and pain. Gen-Z might be singing this as their love anthem for way too long! Sameer’s lyrics add enough Ashiqui while he writes, “Haye nayi chakna ishq alawa, dooja koi rass nayi chakna, chhadna nayi chhadna nayi tera rasta, teri galiyan, haye marjaana marjaana main yaar, jo tu mainu nayi miliya.” While millennials had Teri Galliyan, Gen Z will have Marjaana!

Song: Get Ready to Fight – Khauf Hai

Music: Suyyash-Siddharth

Singer: Suyyash Rai, Krishna Beuraa

Lyrics: Gopi Sidhu, Star Boy Loc

This is the franchise’s signature track, reinvented for Baaghi 4. It’s a fierce, intimidating theme song with a powerful beat and intense vocals. However it is too narrative driven to find a place in your playlist!

Song: Maar Maar

Music: Suyyash-Siddharth

Singer: Star Boy Loc, Suyyash Rai

Lyrics: Star Boy Loc

The ultimate baddie song of this season! The title says it all. The rap by Star Boy Loc adds a street-smart, edgy vibe. The song is a chest-thumping song, and this might be ruling on a typical boys’ long drive sesh!

Song: Rona Sikha Diya

Singer: Parampara Tandon

⁠Music: Gourov Dasgupta

⁠Lyrics: Farhan Memon

Parampara delivers a soulful and vulnerable song. However it does not pack a punch when compared to other songs of the album. More so, it would crumble under Marjaana’s strong presence when it comes to emotional outbursts!

Song: Tera Khayal

Singer: Stebin Ben

Music: Siddhaant Miishhraa

Lyrics: Sameer Anjaan

The Punjabi music clearly dominates the album and Stebin Ben’s romantic song might be a miss in an album that has Guzaara, which would resonate with the Gen-Z more!

Overall, Baaghi 4‘s music album is an interesting mix with a song for everyone and every mood! The love and action anthems might be the backbone of the franchise, but it’s the album’s emotional range that might eventually stand out! More so, I can now understand why Tiger Shroff’s Raanjha image is convincing! This music album totally settles and cements him that way!

