Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 has opened to a roaring response at the ticket window with its advance booking. The pre-sales for the film commenced on September 2 and it registered a ticket sale of 39.9K in total on the day 1 of the advance booking on BookMyShow.

Tiger Shroff’s Advance Booking For Day 1

Meanwhile, on opening day, the film reportedly sold 26.5K tickets in the top 3 national chains in the first 24 hours. Tiger Shroff also surpassed the day 1 BMS pre-sales of Housefull 5 by a huge number!

Baaghi 4 Day 1 BMS Pre-Sales

On Tuesday, September 2, the opening day of advance ticket sales on BMS, Baaghi 4 managed to register a ticket sale of almost 40K, which is an unbelievable response on the opening day of advance booking as per BMS tracking handle on X, FilmyView. The film has already witnessed a surge of 30-40% in its ticket sales in the top 3 national chains on Day 2.

Tiger Shroff Beats Housefull 5

When compared with Housefull 5, Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt‘s film is roaring much higher. Akshay Kumar’s multistarrer film managed to register a ticket pre-sales of 9.5K on day 1 of its advance sales on BMS. Baaghi 4 managed to register 320% higher ticket sales.

Baaghi 4 Enters Top 10 Ticket Pre-Sales Of 2025

Baaghi 4 has managed to enter the top 10 ticket sales of 2025 for a Bollywood film on BMS with the 39.9K ticket pre-sales, taking the 10th spot in the list. It would next target Param Sundari, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Badass Ravi Kumar in a single day.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Housefull: 185K Sky Force: 148K Raid 2: 134K Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 134K Badass Ravi Kumar: 67K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K Param Sundari: 58K Baaghi 4: 39.9K (In 24 hours)

