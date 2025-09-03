Tiger Shroff is returning in his much-loved character “Ronny,” and the anticipation is high! The countdown has begun as Baaghi 4 is only 2 days away from its theatrical release. Advance booking commenced on Monday, and the action thriller has already left behind Bhool Chuk Maaf. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has registered advance booking sales worth 1.18 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. It has made a good start with ticket sales of over 50K already. Around 3,774 shows are scheduled across the nation.

Maharashtra and Delhi are neck to neck, the best-performing circuits for Sanjay Dutt co-starrer. The other key performing markets include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, among others. Baaghi 4 still has the last crucial 48 hours until the big release. A big boost is expected, but it is to be seen whether it beats Raid 2 (6.52 crores) and enters the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood.

Baaghi 4 beats Bhool Chuk Maaf pre-sales

Within 24 hours of the commencement of the advance booking in India, Baaghi 4 has crushed the pre-sales of Bhool Chuk Maaf. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer had made ticket sales worth 88 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. This means, Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt’s film is already 34% higher.

It is now competing against Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crore gross) and Sunny Deol’s Jaat (2.59 crore gross).

More about Baaghi 4

A Harsha directed Baaghi 4 in his Hindi directorial debut. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The ensemble cast features Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Shreyas Talpade, among others.

The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise is releasing in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2025. It will arrive in a direct head-on clash with The Bengal Files, while also competing with Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara, War 2 and Param Sundari at the ticket windows.

