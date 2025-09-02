Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR’s trio was expected to set the box office on fire. Ayan Mukerji had the biggest opportunity with the spy thriller War 2, but unfortunately, could not live upto the projections. YRF could end up with massive losses. Scroll below for the latest update on day 19.

How much has War 2 earned at the Indian box office (19 days)?

According to estimates, War 2 earned 60 lakhs on day 19. It saw a 20% dip in earnings compared to the third Friday. There’s visible competition from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, which is impacting its box office run. Surviving at the ticket windows may only get tougher with the arrival of Baaghi 4 on September 5, 2025.

The net earnings in India reach 242.56 crores in 19 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 286.22 crores. War 2 is currently the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is also facing a constant threat from Mahavatar Narsimha, which stands at 241.20 crores and could steal the spot.

Here’s the box office breakdown of War 2 at the Indian box office:

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 29.55 crores

Week 3: 3.91 crores (3 days to go)

Total: 242.56 crores

What is the War 2 budget?

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer was made at an estimated cost of 325 crores. It is close to its saturation but has only recovered 75% of the reported budget. At this pace, War 2 may end its theatrical run in the vicinity of 250 crores. This means the production house YRF could have a deficit of around 83 crores.

War 2 Box Office Summary (19 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 242.56 crores

Budget recovery: 75%

India gross: 286.22 crores

Verdict: Losing

