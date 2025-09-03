It’s the case of slow and steady wins the race for Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari. The romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota witnessed a 30% jump in box office collection on the discounted Tuesday. It has now emerged as the 4th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for day 5 report!

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5

On Monday, the Maddock Films production saw a 55% drop in box office collection. This was a slightly alarming state, which led to a 50% discount on tickets on Tuesday. According to official figures, Param Sundari earned 4.31 crores on day 5. The strategy worked, as it witnessed a 30% jump in earnings on Tuesday.

The total box office collection in India reached 36.11 crore net, which converts to 42.60 crore gross. Param Sundari is made on a budget of 60 crores. In only 5 days, Maddock Films has recovered 60% of the estimated cost. All eyes are now on its hold with competition from Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, and The Conjuring: Last Rites, starting September 5, 2025.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown in India:

Day 1 – 7.37 crores

Day 2 – 10.07 crores

Day 3 – 11.04 crores

Day 4 – 3.32 crores

Total: 36.11 crores

Is now Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film

Within its first week, Param Sundari has knocked down the lifetime collections of Mr & Mrs Mahi (35.14 crores). It is now Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grosser in India. The next aim is to beat Dhadak (73.52 crores), while Devara (292.71 crores) will be out of reach.

Emerges as Bollywood’s #4 romantic grosser of 2025

Sidharth Malhotra’s film has also surpassed Sanam Teri Kasam re-release (35.55 crores) at the Indian box office. It is now the fourth highest-grossing romantic film of 2025.

Param Sundari is now chasing the lifetime of Metro In Dino (56.30 crores), which currently ranks at #3.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing romantic films of 2025 in Bollywood:

Saiyaara: 336.83 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Metro In Dino: 56.30 crores Param Sundari: 36.11 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 35.55 crores

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 5

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 36.11 crores

Budget recovery: 60%

India gross: 42.60 crores

