Bollywood’s latest romantic-comedy drama, Param Sundari, is growing each day. Tushar Jalota’s directorial crossed the 50 crore mark worldwide within 4 days of its big release. It has now emerged as Sidharth Malhotra’s 7th highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the detailed day 5 report!

Param Sundari at the Indian box office

Maddock Films’ production was at a risky state on Monday, as it witnessed a bigger-than-expected drop. But the discounted Tuesday helped boost collections. In 5 days, the domestic total stands at 36.11 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings land at 42.61 crores.

A good overseas run!

Param Sundari is performing much better than Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2, which had grossed only 9.75 crore gross in its overseas lifetime.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has accumulated 13.09 crore gross at the international box office. It is now competing against

Mahavatar Narsimha, which has grossed 27.28 crore gross so far.

Goes way past 50 crores worldwide

At the worldwide box office, the gross collection of Param Sundari surges to 55.70 crores. In only 5 days, the romantic comedy has emerged as Sidharth Malhotra’s 8th highest-grossing film globally.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Ek Villain: 169.62 crores Kapoor & Sons: 147.94 crores Brothers: 140.3 crores Student Of The Year: 109.1 crores Marjaavaan: 65.34 crores Hasee Toh Phasee: 63.38 crores Baar Baar Dekho: 55.74 crores Param Sundari: 55.70 crores Ittefaq: 54.39 crores Thank God: 48.92 crores

Today, Param Sundari will cross Baar Baar Dekho like a cakewalk. Post that, it will be a race against Hasee Toh Phasee and Marjaavaan to officially enter the top 5. Exciting times ahead for Sidharth Malhotra!

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Summary (5 days)

India net: 36.11 crores

India gross: 42.61 crores

Overseas gross: 13.09 crores

Worldwide gross: 55.70 crores

