With a worldwide tally of $508.2 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has become 2025’s first Marvel release to cross the $500 million mark. Although it has fallen short of initial expectations, the Pedro Pascal–starrer still ranks as the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2025. First Steps is trailing behind Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s $598 million, a target that remains out of reach for the critically acclaimed superhero movie.

Having overtaken Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, First Steps is now eyeing the lifetime global total of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man (2015), which holds an impressive 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Keep reading to find out how much First Steps needs to earn globally to achieve this box office milestone.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Ant-Man – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, as per Box Office Mojo data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $266.8 million

International: $241.4 million

Worldwide: $508.2 million

Ant-Man – Box Office Summary

North America: $180.2 million

International: $339.1 million

Worldwide: $519.3 million

As the figures show, First Steps is currently trailing Ant-Man by roughly $11 million at the global box office. Since it’s still playing in theaters and is yet to arrive on digital platforms, the Fantastic Four reboot is expected to surpass this milestone in the coming days.

Has The Fantastic Four Reboot Crossed The Break-Even Mark?

According to a report by Variety, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was made on a budget of around $200 million. Applying the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule, which accounts for marketing costs and the studio’s share of box office revenue, the film needed to gross approximately $500 million worldwide to break even.

Since the reboot has already surpassed the $500 million milestone, it is past its break-even point. From here, every additional dollar at the box office counts as profit, with more revenue still ahead from digital and streaming platforms.

What Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps About?

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe, the story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

