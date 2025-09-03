The Fantastic Four: First Steps opened as Marvel’s second big letdown this year, following the poor reception of Thunderbolts. The expectations were high for Marvel’s first family, but the movie struggled to spark excitement even with big names like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Julia Garner leading the cast. With a $200 million budget, the film has barely crossed into profit, earning around $508 million so far (per Box Office Mojo), more than half of it from North America. Usually, Marvel titles attract wide global audiences, but the international turnout has been weaker than expected this time.

Superhero Films Losing Global Strength

The Fantastic Four’s performance reflects a larger trend. James Gunn’s new Superman reboot has been showing a similar pattern, where most of its revenue also comes from North America. Superman has earned more overall than Fantastic Four, but both releases reveal that superhero movies no longer guarantee global dominance. Once, the genre alone could assure massive international success, but audiences today seem less responsive, no matter which franchise the story belongs to.

Fantastic Four Vs Man Of Steel At The Box Office

Fantastic Four is still playing in over 2,700 theatres in North America, down from more than 4,100 during its release. Its domestic run is edging closer to the totals of Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, which earned $291 million domestically and over $670 million worldwide. Even so, surpassing Cavill’s global haul is not realistic, and even beating his domestic number is proving difficult. The domestic collection gap between the two films is about $25 million, but Fantastic Four is slowing down quickly.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

North America – $266.4m

International – $241.3m

Worldwide – $507.8m

Man Of Steel Box Office Summary

North America – $291m

International – $379.1m

Worldwide – $670.1m

The Falling Box Office Numbers For Fantastic Four

Last week, the Marvel movie’s weekday numbers dipped under $1 million, with about half a million on three of those days. The weekend brought a slight lift with around $5 million across three days, which was still less than the $5.8 million collected the previous weekend. As the weeks pass, its earnings will continue to decline, while theatre counts shrink, and now with new releases taking over screens soon, the fall will only accelerate.

Internationally, the support has been thin. Unlike past Marvel films that thrived outside North America, Fantastic Four could not pull in strong overseas numbers. This imbalance makes its situation harder, as domestic markets alone cannot sustain blockbuster profits in today’s global landscape. The upcoming schedule of major titles will push it further aside, with films like The Conjuring: Last Rites, Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle entering theatres. Each of these will demand screens and attention, leaving little space for older holdovers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

