The original horror movie enjoyed an impressive boost during this Labor Day holiday. It helped Weapons to close in on one of the biggest horror blockbusters of this year. Josh Brolin’s film is now less than $4 million away from beating this horror movie’s domestic haul in less than a month! Keep scrolling for the deets.

It surpassed Sinners’ overseas haul a few days back, but can it surpass its domestic and global haul? Since there are no major releases in sight, it might stick around in the theaters long enough to beat Sinners at the box office. The word-of-mouth is quite strong, and thus, it is still ruling at #1 in the domestic rankings despite so many new releases.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

Weapons is on track to become one of the most successful movies of this year in terms of budget and ROI comparison. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Weapons collected a solid $2.6 million on its 4th Monday, which was the Labor Day holiday. It jumped by 74.8% from last Monday despite losing 215 theaters on Friday. After over twenty-five days in release, the horror original movie collected $135.3 million at the North American box office. It is tracking to earn between $150 million and $170 million at the domestic box office.

Less than $5 million away from beating Final Destination: Bloodlines & 2 more to achieve a significant feat

It is less than $5 million away from surpassing Five Nights at Freddy’s, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and A Quiet Place: Day One as the fourth-highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID domestically. For the record, Five Nights at Freddy’s collected $137.3 million, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $138.1 million, and A Quiet Place Day One collected $138.9 million.

Weapons is the 13th highest-grossing film of the year domestically, and after beating Final Destination: Bloodlines‘ domestic haul, it will be the 12th highest-grosser of the year domestically. It will achieve this haul this week only.

Worldwide collection update

The horror movie has crossed the $100 million milestone at the overseas box office. The international cume stands at $101.5 million, and allied to the domestic cume of $135.28 million, the worldwide collection is $236.78 million. It is projected to cross the $250 million mark this weekend. Weapons was released on August 8.

Box office summary

North America – $135.3 million

International – $101.5 million

Worldwide – $236.8 million

