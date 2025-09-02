The Liam Neeson-led The Naked Gun is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, but it is not satisfied with just that. It is set to earn a major milestone at the worldwide box office, which will be the first in the franchise. It is performing well for an action comedy. Keep scrolling for more.

The action comedy has surpassed movies like A Working Man and Materialists at the worldwide box office. It was made on a decent budget of $42 million and has earned more than twice that. This is good for comedies, as they hardly do well upon theatrical releases. This will not be a huge blockbuster, but its success will ensure more action comedies at the theaters.

The Naked Gun at the worldwide box office

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Naked Gun crossed the $50 million mark at the domestic box office. After over a month of its release, the collection is $51.3 million at the North American box office. The Liam Neeson-led movie collected $44.4 million from the overseas markets. Allied to the domestic collection, the worldwide collection is $95.7 million.

Check out the latest breakdown of its worldwide collection.

North America – $51.3 million

International – $44.4 million

Worldwide – $95.7 million

Less than $5 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone

Liam Neeson’s film is less than $5 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It will be the first installment in the franchise to hit this major milestone worldwide. Leslie Nielsen’s films did not surpass the $87 million mark at the box office because none of the movies were released outside North America. As a result, they never hit the $100 million milestone.

The movie was reported to have a budget of $42 million, but according to industry rules, it needs $105 million to break even. Therefore, after crossing the $100 million mark, it will be closer to breaking even and eventually becoming a box office success.

More about the film

Liam Neeson plays the son of Lt Frank Drebin, who becomes a police officer like his legendary father. By solving a case, he must save the police department from shutting down. The Naked Gun was released on August 1.

