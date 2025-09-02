The supernatural horror franchise Final Destination is a popular series worldwide. The latest film, Final Destination: Bloodlines, is the sixth film in the franchise, and it is performing strongly at the box office in China. By its second, it has surpassed the combined runs of two major tentpole Hollywood flicks. Keep scrolling for more.

The film was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein from Guy Busick’s screenplay. The sequel returned after over a decade. It received strong ratings from the critics and fans, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise. With the help of China’s release, the film crossed the $300 million milestone worldwide.

How much has the film earned in 10 days at the box office in China?

Based on the data provided by Luiz Fernando, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected a solid $4.6 million on its second three-day weekend in China. It declined by 45.2% from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. It collected $1.2 million on the second Sunday over 29K screenings. The horror movie collected $18.2 million in ten days at the box office in China. It has also recorded $45K in pre-sales for the second Monday and played over 30K screenings.

Earned more than Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ combined runs in China

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $5.55 million in its lifetime in China, while Superman collected $8.9 million. Therefore, Bloodlines’ 10-day cume is almost 26% more than the combined collections of both the comic book movies.

More about the film

Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $138.13 million in its domestic run; internationally, the collection has now reached $162.8 million. Therefore, the worldwide collection is $300.9 million. The film was made on a budget of $50 million and has collected over six times the production cost. The movie has gained a profit of around $175.9 million, making it one of the most successful films of this year.

