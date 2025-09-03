After crossing $20 million at the domestic box office, Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk’s high-octane sequel, Nobody 2, is now approaching the $40 million mark globally. However, with a current worldwide haul of $36.4 million, reaching its estimated break-even point of $62.5 million (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule) seems unlikely, as it still needs over $26 million.

That said, with a 78% critics’ score and an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the acclaimed sequel is expected to perform well on digital platforms. Belonging to the same genre, the Nobody films are often compared with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise. As of now, Nobody 2 still trails John Wick’s lowest-grossing installment. But the question remains: can it catch up? Let’s break down the numbers.

Nobody 2 Vs. John Wick Franchise

Here’s the box office breakdown of Nobody 2, according to Box Office Mojo.

Nobody 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $20.6 million

International: $15.8 million

Worldwide: $36.4 million

For comparison, here’s how the John Wick series and its spin-off Ballerina performed globally:

John Wick (2014) – $86 million

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) – $171.5 million

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) – $327.8 million

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) – $447.1 million

Ballerina (2025) – $136 million

Clearly, the lowest-grossing John Wick film was the original (2014) with $86 million worldwide. At its current pace, Nobody 2 is highly unlikely to surpass that figure during its ongoing theatrical run.

About Nobody (2021) vs. John Wick (2014)

The first Nobody film (2021) grossed $57.5 million worldwide. Even this installment falls short of the original John Wick (2014), which earned $86 million globally, showing that the Nobody series has yet to match the box office impact of Keanu Reeves’ franchise.

What Is Nobody & Nobody 2 About?

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the first film features Bob Odenkirk (of Better Call Saul fame) in the role of Hutch Mansell, a neglected father and husband who lives a dull life. But one night, after thieves break into his home, it triggers in him the highly trained killer he once was. He tries to get even with the intruders, which sparks a chain of violent events, and he crosses paths with a dangerous Russian gangster.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss.

Nobody 2 – Official Trailer

