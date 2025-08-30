Over the years, Superman has appeared in several films and been portrayed by multiple actors, including Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill, and now David Corenswet. Each version has its devoted fan following. Now, the question is: which Superman movie earned the highest return relative to its budget? And where James Gunn’s David Corenswet-led reboot ranks among them. Let’s break down the numbers.

Superman Films – Budget & Earnings

Here are the budgets, worldwide earnings, and estimated break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule) for every Superman movie, from Christopher Reeve’s 1978 classic to James Gunn’s 2025 reboot, listed in release order, as per Box Office Mojo.

Superman (1978) – Budget: $55M | Worldwide Earnings: $134.2M | Break Even: $137.5M Superman II (1981) – Budget: $54M | Worldwide Earnings: $216.4M | Break Even: $135M Superman III (1983) – Budget: $39M | Worldwide Earnings: $80.3M | Break Even: $97.5M Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) – Budget: $17M | Worldwide Earnings: $30.3M | Break Even: $42.5M Superman Returns (2006) – Budget: $270M | Worldwide Earnings: $391.1M | Break Even: $675M Man of Steel (2013) – Budget: $225M | Worldwide Earnings: $670.2M | Break Even: $562.5M Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – Budget: $250M | Worldwide Earnings: $874.4M | Break Even: $625M Justice League (2017) – Budget: $300M | Worldwide Earnings: $661.3M | Break Even: $750M Superman (2025) – Budget: $225M | Worldwide Earnings: $607.3M | Break Even: $562.5M

Superman Films – Best Return On Budget

Based on the above budget and earnings data, here’s how the Superman films performed and rank in terms of earnings-to-budget ratios.

Superman II (1981) – 4x Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – 3.5x Man of Steel (2013) – 3x Superman (2025) – 2.7x Superman (1978) – 2.4x Justice League (2017) – 2.2x Superman III (1983) – 2.1x Superman IV: The Quest for Peace – 1.8x Superman Returns (2006) – 1.5x

As the figures show, Superman II (1981) achieved the highest return relative to budget, earning an impressive 4x its budget. Next in line was Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, at 3.5x, followed by Man of Steel, at 3x. James Gunn’s 2025 Superman currently stands at 2.7x, a figure unlikely to change significantly now that its theatrical run is nearly complete.

Superman Films That Surpassed Break-Even

The Superman films that comfortably surpassed their estimated break-even points include:

Superman II (1981) Man of Steel (2013) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) Superman (2025)

