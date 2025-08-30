The Bad Guys 2 has moved ahead of Disney’s Elio at the global box office, giving Universal Pictures a reason to relax. The sequel has collected close to $156 million so far, with $68.3 million coming from North America and the rest from overseas, per Box Office Mojo.

This puts it close to breaking even, which means profits are around the corner. The consistent support from international markets has played a big role in pushing it beyond Elio’s numbers, even though it is still behind on the domestic front.

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $68.3m

International – $88m

Worldwide – $156.3m

Elio Box Office Summary

North America – $72.9m

International – $79.3m

Worldwide – $152.2m

Elio Struggled Despite Strong Reviews

For The Bad Guys 2, the last few weeks have been a rollercoaster. At one stage, even touching $150 million looked unlikely, yet the film has now managed to double its reported $80 million budget. Now, that may sound positive for Universal Pictures, but Disney still suffered another loss as Elio ($152.2m) could not even reach the break-even line despite favorable reviews from critics and audiences.

Demon Slayer Threatens The Bad Guys 2’s Box Office Run

The momentum for The Bad Guys 2 comes at an important time. With Demon Slayer: The Infinity Castle Part 1 already running strong in several international markets and gearing up for its US release next month, competition is about to get tougher. Once the anime giant hits American screens, it will be difficult for the animated heist film to hold onto its earnings.

Will The Bad Guys 2 Reach $200 Million Worldwide?

Still, there is a fair chance the movie could cross the $200 million milestone, which would be a respectable total. Even then, it would remain below its predecessor, which went past $250 million worldwide. Last weekend, the film managed to add more than $5 million, and it is hoping to continue that streak. With over 3,200 screens still showing it in the US, the presence is strong enough, even if it is not the top choice for viewers.

The weekdays, however, have been weaker, with less than $1 million earned in the first three days of the week. That makes this weekend crucial. Most other films currently in theaters are nearing the end of their runs, except for Weapons, leaving room for The Bad Guys 2 to squeeze out as much as possible before the big releases arrive.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Naked Gun Worldwide Box Office: Liam Neeson’s Action-Comedy Edges Close To Outgrossing A Final Destination Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News