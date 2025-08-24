Calling The Bad Guys 2 a popular film could be an understatement. The movie holds an 87% score on the Tomatometer, and on the Popcorn Meter, it’s even better at 95% from over 1,000 verified ratings. Clearly, the film is successful. Still, no movie is perfect, and not every film is everyone’s cup of tea. In this article, we aim to help you decide whether this film is a good fit for you personally. Should you invest the time to watch it with your family, or is it primarily meant for kids?

Plot of The Bad Guys 2

Following their release from prison, the Bad Guys are determined to stay reformed but struggle to fit into society, with failed job hunts and complicated personal lives holding them back. While Wolf grows closer to Diane, their new life takes a sharp turn when a mysterious thief known as the Phantom Bandit frames them for a fresh crime spree.

In trying to clear their name, the gang is pulled into the orbit of a trio of female criminals—The Bad Girls—who blackmail them into helping with a high-stakes heist involving the experimental MOON-X rocket. A wild adventure follows the gang from the city streets to outer space, forcing them to face tough choices about trust, redemption, and who they really want to be.

Positives and Negatives of The Bad Guys 2

One of the film’s positives is that it is fast-paced and enjoyable. It features some fine sequences, including exciting car chases. The finale even includes fight scenes set in space, which are fun to watch.

On the negative side, the plot is predictable and not very complex. Younger audiences may not notice this, but more experienced viewers might find the story underwhelming. Character development is also largely absent, which is common in animated films, but it feels especially minimal here. Since this is mainly a film for children, that lack can be excused to an extent.

The film carries an important message for young viewers: no matter how much you want to change, a poor reputation can still weigh you down. At the same time, it emphasizes that redemption is always within reach. Much of the character growth already took place in the previous installment, leaving little room for further development here.

While a few dialogues and moments may go over children’s heads, adults are more likely to appreciate them. The action sequences, however, truly shine—offering a sense of freshness and creativity that sets them apart from the standard formula of many Western animated films.

So, can adults enjoy this movie? The answer is yes—it’s a fun watch for both kids and grown-ups. But this one may fall short if you’re seeking a film with a strong plot, deeper character arcs, or unexpected twists.

