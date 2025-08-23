Dreamworks is navigating through 2025 with a solid and strong lineup, thanks to big titles like Shrek, Madagascar, and other major hits. This year alone, audiences are getting new entries like Dog Man and How to Train Your Dragon, further proving the studio has no plans of slowing down. For years, it has leaned on its most successful franchises with new Kung Fu Panda, Boss Baby, and Puss in Boots chapters, while also taking chances on fresh stories. The Wild Robot and The Bad Guys showed how well those risks can pay off, standing out as some of the studio’s strongest original titles in recent memory.

The Bad Guys 2 Digital Release: When & Where To Watch It?

The Bad Guys 2 recently landed on OTT after its run in theaters. Following a strong box office and critical response, the movie is available to be rented or purchased on major digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, per Screenrant. The Bad Guys 2 can now be watched at home for $19.99 to rent or $29.99 to buy, though it remains in some theaters for those who want the big screen experience.

The sequel brings back Sam Rockwell alongside Danielle Brooks, Anthony Ramos, and Maria Bakalova, with Pierre Perifel once again directing. The story follows the reformed crew of animal criminals as they collide with a rival team known as the Bad Girls, pulling them back into high-stakes mischief.

Box Office Success For The Bad Guys 2

The response of the movie has been impressive. Its Rotten Tomatoes scores hover in the high 80s and 90s, nearly identical to the reception of the first installment. At the global box office, it earned around 121 million in just a few weeks (per Box Office Mojo).

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $61m

International – $60.8

Worldwide – $121.9m

Even though the worldwide total sits lower than some of DreamWorks’ larger franchises, it is a strong showing and another sign that family animation remains in demand. Given its reception and the tease of more to come, the series looks ready to become one of DreamWorks’ major titles for years ahead.

About The Bad Guys 2

In The Bad Guys 2, a group of reformed animal criminals is forced back into their old ways when a new gang, the Bad Girls, arrives on the scene. The sequel brings back director Pierre Perifel and stars Sam Rockwell, Danielle Brooks, Anthony Ramos, and Maria Bakalova, promising more action, comedy, and mischief for fans of the original.

The Bad Guys 2 Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Cillian Murphy Movies Ranked: From Oscar-Winner Oppenheimer To 28 Days Later

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News