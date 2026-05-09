Cape Fear is the upcoming psychological thriller miniseries created by Nick Antosca. The series has generated quite a buzz since the trailer was dropped. So let’s explore all the important details around its cast, plot, and release date, among other things.

Cape Fear Cast Details

Cape Fear stars Javier Bardem playing the role of Max Cady, who is a criminal fresh out of prison. Other cast members include Amy Adams as Anna Bowden, Patrick Wilson as Tom Bowden, CCH Pounder as Noah Toussaint, Julian Dulce Vida as Bryon French, Lily Collias as Natalie Bowden, Joe Anders as Zack Bowden, and Malia Pyres as Nevaeh Valetine. Jamie Hector, Ted Levine, Ron Perlman, and Samantha Clifford also play pivotal roles.

New poster for #CapeFear starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams. The limited series premieres June 5 on #AppleTV pic.twitter.com/6zbddx4ZSq — Apple TV News Hub (@AppleTVNewsHub) May 7, 2026

Cape Fear Plot

Cape Fear focuses on Max Cady, who has been released from prison. He now plans to seek revenge from the public defenders who tried to hide some evidence from him. This was crucial in getting him to jail. The series is based on John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel The Executioners, which was also adapted into films in 1962 and 1991.

First look at ‘CAPE FEAR,’ starring Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson. From executive producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, the series premieres June 5 on Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/dBWYQNBji2 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 4, 2026

Cape Fear Release Date

Cape Fear will premiere its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 5, 2026. The series will have 10 episodes, with a new episode dropping every Friday. The finale will release on July 31. Nick Antosca is the creator, while several high-profile directors, including Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, serve as its executive producers.

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