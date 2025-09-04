Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi is set to hit theatres tomorrow (September 5). But before the full-fledged theatrical release, its premieres will take place today at selected locations in North America (USA and Canada). Since Siva is returning after the huge success of Amaran, expectations from his next were sky high. Unfortunately, the response in the pre-sales of premiere shows suggests an underwhelming start at the box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Kollywood action thriller marks the debut collaboration between Siva and director AR Murugadoss. After the announcement, the biggie generated good hype around itself, but due to a lack of powerful promotional assets, it failed to create the required excitement. The failure of Coolie might benefit the film, but as far as the start is concerned, the film will fail to meet its potential.

Madharaasi registers disappointing premiere pre-sales at the North American box office!

Over the years, Sivakarthikeyan has established himself as a force in the overseas market. His last release, Amaran, was a solid success among the overseas audience. Considering the success of Amaran, Madharaasi was expected to enjoy a good response in premiere pre-sales, but it didn’t happen. As per Venky Box Office, it closed pre-sales at $40K, which is not a good number.

Out of $40K, $32.7K came from the USA, while the rest of the collection is from Canada. For those who don’t know, Amaran concluded its North America premiere pre-sales at $129K. If a comparison is made, Madharaasi grossed 68.99% or 69% less collection from pre-sales at the North American box office.

Such numbers clearly indicate that the action thriller is heading for an underwhelming start at the North American box office. However, if word-of-mouth from premieres is positive, things might change a bit.

More about the film

Madharaasi also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon in key roles. It was produced by N Srilakshmi Prasad under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Movies. While there’s no official confirmation about the cost, it is reported that the film was made on a budget of 200 crores.

