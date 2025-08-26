As of now, director Nag Ashwin is occupied with the pre-production work of his upcoming sequel to the highly successful Kalki 2898 AD. According to Times Entertainment, the sequel will begin production in December 2025. With the Kalki franchise, the director managed to work with some of the biggest superstars across different Indian film industries, including Prabhas from Tollywood, Kamal Haasan from Kollywood, and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani from Bollywood. However, there is a new rumour that he is now in talks with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth’s Next Big Film Lined Up With Nag Ashwin?

Nag Ashwin pitched an idea to Rajinikanth, and the actor liked what he heard and asked the director to develop it further, according to Gulte. If this is true and everything moves along well, we might see a major collaboration in Indian cinema. If everything falls into place, this project will mark Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with a Telugu director in quite some time. It will also place Nag Ashwin in an exclusive group of filmmakers who have worked with both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, alongside the likes of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Known for his ambitious storytelling and willingness to take on larger-than-life themes, Nag Ashwin is expected to showcase Rajinikanth at his best. Given his long-standing partnership with Vyjayanthi Movies, there’s a strong chance this film could be produced under the same banner.

Rajinikanth’s Last Theatrical Release

Rajinikanth’s last film was Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film received criticism from critics and audiences, but that hasn’t affected its box office performance. In just 10 days, Coolie managed to gross 462.28 crores, including 290.28 crores from the Indian domestic market. The story follows a smuggling gang operating at a port and Rajinikanth’s character, who becomes involved in their activities after his best friend and brother-in-law is killed by the gang. His investigation uncovers shocking truths, and his attempts to protect his brother-in-law’s children from the gang form the core of the narrative.

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. It came out in direct competition with the Bollywood film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

Coolie Trailer

