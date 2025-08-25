Rajinikanth’s Coolie has managed to hit a cheerful note with its earnings at the worldwide box office, standing at a gross total collection of 462.28 crore in 10 days. The action biggie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is now very close to hitting its next milestone at the worldwide box office!

Also starring Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Soubin, along with Upendra and Aamir Khan in very special cameos, the worldwide box office collection of the film has already surpassed every single Tamil film of 2024 – 25 except for Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time.

Coolie VS The GOAT

The GOAT, in its lifetime, earned 464.54 crore at the worldwide box office. In 10 days, Coolie is very close to this number and stands only 2.26 crore away from this target. As soon as it surpasses this number, Rajinikanth will deliver the highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide box office in the last 2 years!

However, the action biggie is still Rajinikanth‘s third-highest grosser worldwide after 2.0 and Jailer, and it would still take quite a long time to reach this number. In fact, in all probability, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film might not even reach this number and finish as the third-highest-grossing film of Rajinikanth’s career.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film in ten days, along with the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi earnings.

Tamil Net Collection: 159.7 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 54.45 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 29.5 crore

Kannada Net Collection: 2.3 crore

India Net Collection: 246 crore

India Gross Collection: 290.28 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 172 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 462.28 crore

